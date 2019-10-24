Anthem, Inc. Signs Enterprise Licensing Agreement with Castlight Health

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) today announced it has signed a thirty-month enterprise license agreement with Anthem, Inc., effective January 1, 2020. This agreement extends the relationship Anthem and Castlight first announced in November 2015 and expands Anthem's use of Castlight's core health navigation platform and technology.

This agreement renews the existing relationship for the Castlight-powered Engage health navigation app, including the deployment to more than one million National Account members in Anthem's affiliated health plans, as well as the Castlight provider search and pricing technology. In addition, Castlight will provide Anthem with a new, non-exclusive license for some of Castlight's underlying health navigation platform technology services, such as transparency and personalization.

"We are pleased to solidify an extended technology relationship with Castlight Health to support the delivery of consumer engagement solutions," said Peter Haytaian, executive vice president, Commercial & Specialty Business Group at Anthem. "We look forward to building on our success with Castlight as a part of the growth of Anthem's digital platform and ecosystem."

This is the first time Castlight has licensed its platform services at this scale, demonstrating it can monetize its technology outside of its branded and white-labeled full-stack applications. The company intends to pursue similar relationships with other health plans and care provider entities as part of its long-term growth strategy.

"Our expanded Anthem partnership illustrates the value of our health navigation technology and the extensibility of our platform to power other user experiences," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "We are excited to drive more innovation across Anthem's business lines and, ultimately, further leverage our platform services more broadly in the healthcare ecosystem."

Castlight's management will discuss today's announcement during the company's third quarter 2019 financial results conference call, scheduled for Thursday, October 24, 2019.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible to navigate healthcare and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects with hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs, giving rise to the world's first comprehensive app for all health needs. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. In doing so, we help companies regain control over rising healthcare costs and get more value from their benefits investments. For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "will," "continue," "expect," or "future," and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2019. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Castlight Media Contact:

Courtney Lamie

press@castlighthealth.com

276-492-4248

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anthem-inc-signs-enterprise-licensing-agreement-with-castlight-health-300945173.html

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.