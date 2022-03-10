Anthem Inc. To Be Renamed As Elevance Health, Inc.

(RTTNews) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) on Thursday announced its decision to change name to Elevance Health, Inc.

The company said, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield health plans' names will not change, while it plans to streamline the number of other brands in the market to reduce complexities and improve consumer experiences.

"This is an exciting and necessary evolution for our business that has grown to more than 90,000 talented and dedicated associates, serving nearly 600 national employers, over 1.1 million care providers and alliance partners, and more than 118 million consumers," said Anthem President and CEO Gail Boudreaux.