Anthem Lifts FY22 Adj. Earnings View; Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - Health company Anthem, Inc. (ANTM), while reporting higher first-quarter results Wednesday, said it now expects fiscal 2022 net income to be greater than $26.43 per share, including approximately $1.97 per share of net unfavorable items.

Full-year adjusted net income is now expected to be greater than $28.40 per share, based on stronger-than-expected first quarter results. The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share to be greater than $28.25.

On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $28.48 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company previously said it expects full-year operating revenue to be approximately $152 billion, including premium revenue of approximately $130 billion, and medical membership to be in the range of 45.6 - 46.2 million.

Further, the Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2022 dividend to shareholders of $1.28 per share. The dividend is payable on June 24 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10.