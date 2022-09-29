Anthology Ally Wins 2022 Tech Edvocate Award for Best Assistive Tech App

Course Content Accessibility Solution Honored in 6th Annual EdTech Awards Program

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that Anthology Ally was selected as the Best Assistive Tech App or Tool in the 2022 Tech Edvocate Awards.

Anthology Ally is designed to create more inclusive and equitable learning experiences for all students and educators. The solution integrates seamlessly into websites and with any learning management system (LMS), including Blackboard Learn, to make learning more accessible by offering alternative content formats that provide students with flexibility in choosing the most effective way to engage with digital content. Additionally, Ally helps instructors improve their courses with data insights around usability and empowers administrators to proactively engage instructors and monitor improvements in making content more accessible across institutions.

"Ensuring that learners have the opportunity to access content that fits their unique needs, devices and preferences is vital toward delivering a personalized experience and helping learners achieve their goals," said Jim Milton, Chairman and CEO at Anthology. "Creating equitable access to education is a priority for Anthology and the education community as a whole, and we are proud to have Ally honored for the role it's playing in breaking down barriers."

The 6th annual Tech Edvocate Awards feature the year's top education technology companies, products and people who have made a significant impact on the industry. Winners are carefully selected and ultimately determined based on each nominee's contribution to recent changes in education, prioritization of enhancing the student experience and being a valuable thought leader in their respective space.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com .

