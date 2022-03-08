Anthology and UNESCO Partner to Define the Future of Education at 2022 World Higher Education Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla. and PARIS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology , a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) today announced Anthology's sponsorship for the World Higher Education Conference (WHEC2022) to be held May 18 – 20, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. UNESCO and Blackboard, now part of Anthology, initially formed a partnership to support global digital learning initiatives in 2020 and this flagship higher education event, held only once each decade, marks the organizations' continued collaboration to help define the future of higher education.

The UNESCO World Higher Education Conference aims to break away from traditional models of higher education and open doors to new, innovative, creative and visionary conceptions that not only serve current agendas for sustainable development, but also pave the way for future learning communities. The WHEC2022 will gather representatives from the worldwide higher education ecosystem, from academics to political leaders and youth, to reshape the ideas and practices in higher education for a more sustainable future. More than 2,000 in-person attendees and 10,000 virtual attendees are expected to convene for this year's event, which will focus on themes including the global disruption created by COVID-19 and creating more inclusive education environments for learners. As CEO of one of the world's largest EdTech ecosystems, Anthology's Jim Milton will join fellow leaders as a featured speaker at the conference to help outline and establish an action plan for the transition to a new age of higher education.

"We are honored to participate in such a momentous event and have a voice in the global conversation about the future of higher education," said Jim Milton, Anthology Chairman and CEO. "There is incredible synergy between the work UNESCO is leading and our vision of creating an inspiring and infinite world of learning without boundaries, and we look forward to our continued partnership as we seek the best outcomes for learners and leaders across the education community."

"The third World Higher Education Conference will concentrate on higher education as an agent of social change to contribute to leave no one behind in higher ed," said Mr. Peter Wells, UNESCO Chief of Higher Education. "Anthology's dedication to supporting the entire learning lifecycle for students of all backgrounds makes them an excellent partner for UNESCO, both for this event and in the future."

In January 2021, Blackboard and UNESCO developed the Education response to COVID-19: Distance Learning and Teacher Training Strategies in Caribbean SIDS in conjunction with the Caribbean Centre for Educational Planning (CCEP) at the University of the West Indies. The initiative worked to educate 10,000 instructors in the appropriate use of online education technologies and interactive platforms to engage students in the digital space.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, recently combining with Blackboard to support more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community, Anthology helps learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals through over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for K-12, higher education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com .

About UNESCO

UNESCO is the only United Nations agency with a mandate to cover all aspects of education. The organization believes that education is a human right for all throughout life and that access must be matched by quality. Its work encompasses educational development from pre-school to higher education and beyond. Themes include global citizenship and sustainable development, human rights and gender equality, health and HIV and AIDS, as well as technical and vocational skills development. UNESCO's mission in education is to lead and coordinate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) at global and regional levels and to provide technical assistance and capacity development to accelerate progress at country level.

