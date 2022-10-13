Anthology Recognized by Microsoft for Outstanding Achievements in EdTech for Second Consecutive Year

Named to Microsoft Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology , a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that the company has received the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle award. The recognition is a result of sales achievements that rank Anthology in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners.

"It's an honor to earn the Microsoft Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle award for the second year in a row as we continue to support student success by providing fully connected, data-driven experiences to learners across the globe," said Anthology Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Partnerships Rob Sparks. "Strategic partnerships are a foundational element on our mission to help learners and educators achieve their goals."

Members of Microsoft's 2022/2023 Inner Circle are invited to attend the Inner Circle Summit in the spring of 2023 where they can network with other Inner Circle partners and Microsoft's top executives, learn about Microsoft's roadmaps and future plans, and share and develop best practices. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, Anthology effectively utilizes the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions, strong services and unparalleled value to its customers.

"We are proud to recognize a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer's digital transformation through the digital innovations from Microsoft Business Applications," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. "Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, Industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honored to recognize Anthology for their achievement and membership of the 2022/2023 Inner Circle."

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com .

