Anthology's Center for Advancing Learning Launches Education Policy Series

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced the launch of the Policy and Practice Summit, a series of monthly virtual roundtable events featuring leading education experts discussing critical policy issues. The Summit roundtables will be hosted by the Center for Advancing Learning, Anthology's thought leadership, policy and corporate social responsibility hub, and each will address policy and potential legislation linked to the Center's five areas of focus: accessibility and inclusivity; community colleges; Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs); the global advancement of digital education; and alternatives to the Online Program Management model. The Summit roundtables are free and open to the public.

"Unlocking new ways to advance knowledge starts with assembling some of the leading experts from academia to examine the policy issues faced by learners and institutions, and to search for solutions," said Dr. Darcy Hardy, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at Anthology and the Center's Director. "We're excited for the Center for Advancing Learning to take a principal position in facilitating these critical conversations with the ultimate goal of supporting student and institutional success."

The first Policy and Practice Summit roundtable, set for February 15, will examine how digital accessibility drives inclusion and steps institutions can take to create a more accessible digital campus. Panelists will also examine the evolution of federal regulatory policy and ways lawmakers and regulators can set the course toward more inclusive digital learning environments. Register to attend here.

The inaugural event will feature the following accessibility experts.

Featured Speaker:

Bree Callahan -- Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, University of Washington

Bree Callahan, M.Ed. is the ADA Coordinator at the University of Washington and provides leadership, coordination, and oversight to advance the University's ADA/Section 504 mission, vision, and strategic priorities relating to accessibility. Prior to this role, she directed disability services offices for fifteen years across three universities and has worked in a variety of higher education areas.

Roundtable Participants:

Sam Johnston -- Director of Postsecondary Education and Workforce Development, CAST (Center for Applied Special Technology)

Sam is the Director of Postsecondary Education and Workforce Development at CAST. Sam's primary expertise is centered on social learning processes and the use of online and blended learning to support workforce development. She has designed training models and conducted research into professional development in the fields of mental health care, human services, criminal justice and education.

Kyle Shachmut -- Assistant Director of Digital Accessibility Services, Harvard University

Kyle Shachmut is the Assistant Director of Digital Accessibility at Harvard University, providing strategic direction to digital accessibility efforts across Harvard's schools. He frequently works at the intersections of information technology, disability inclusion and academic administration. In 2021, he received the 'Rising Star Award' among higher ed technology professionals from Educause.

Sean Keegan -- Director, Stanford Online Accessibility Program, Stanford University

Sean Keegan is the Director for the Office of Digital Accessibility at Stanford University, providing technical expertise, resources, and guidance to the Stanford community on website and digital content accessibility. Prior to his current role, Sean was the director at the California Community Colleges Accessibility Center focusing on assistive technology, alternate media, and web/IT accessibility issues at a system-wide level.

Learn more about the Policy & Practice Summit and save the date for events on the following topics.

March 30 – Community Colleges

April 18 – Historically Black Colleges and Universities

May – Global Advancement of Digital Education

June 22 – Alternatives to Online Program Management

