Anthony Fernicola to Be Honored at Manhattan College's 2020 De La Salle Medal Dinner

RIVERDALE, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City, Manhattan College will host its annual De La Salle Medal Dinner.

The 2020 De La Salle Medal recipient is Anthony Fernicola '78 '82 MBA, president and chief customer officer at Salesforce. The black-tie event will begin with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m.

The De La Salle Dinner raises essential, unrestricted income, the most critical form of funding for the College. Donations from this event are applied to a multitude of needs, particularly student scholarships and financial aid, making a Manhattan College education accessible for more students.

Established in 1951 in honor of Saint John Baptist de La Salle, founder of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools and patron saint of teachers, the College's board of trustees views the De La Salle Dinner as an opportunity to highlight an individual who represents the Lasallian values as a corporate executive.

To register, or make a gift, visit https://manhattan.edu/giving/fundraising-events/dls-dinner.php.

Fernicola has served as Salesforce's president and chief customer officer since February 2016. Prior to that position, he was president of global enterprise sales.

As president and chief customer officer, Fernicola brings the power of Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, to the world's largest organizations.

Before joining Salesforce, Fernicola served as senior vice president at Oracle, where he led the company's North America Technology Organization.

During his career at Oracle, Fernicola was widely recognized for leading key transformational initiatives for the company's technology license business, engineered systems business and financial services business.

Fernicola received his bachelor's degree in marketing and economics and an MBA in computer science from Manhattan College.

For more information about the De La Salle Medal Dinner, please contact Kristen Farrell, director of institutional giving and special programs, at (718) 862-7431 or kfarrell02@manhattan.edu.

SOURCE Manhattan College