Anthos Therapeutics to Host Discussion with Global Experts on the Promise of Factor XI Inhibition at the 2022 BIO International Convention

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthos Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 2022 BIO International Convention occurring at the San Diego Convention Center from June 13 – 16. The company will be hosting a panel discussion with leading experts in thrombosis research and highlighting the recent advances in anticoagulation therapy with a specific focus on the promise of Factor XI inhibition.

"Our participation at the BIO International Convention continues to put us at the forefront of novel thrombosis research. Our company's lead asset, abelacimab, is a dual-acting Factor XI/XIa inhibitor that has shown promise in a Phase 2 clinical trial which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine1, and most recently, became the first Factor XI inhibitor to begin patient enrollment in a Phase 3 study," stated John Glasspool, the CEO of Anthos Therapeutics.

The details of the panel discussion are as follows:

Title: Exploring Factor XI: A Paradigm Shift as a Hemostasis Sparing Anticoagulant Agent

Time & Date: 1:45 – 2:45 p.m. PDT, Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Location: Session Room 1B, Upper Level, San Diego Convention Center

Speakers:

Professor Lord Kakkar of the Thrombosis Research Institute - London, United Kingdom

Dr. Ophira Salomon of Tel Aviv University - Tel Aviv, Israel

of - Dr. David Gailani of Vanderbilt University - Nashville, Tennessee

- Mellanie True Hills , CEO, and Founder of the American Foundation for Women's Health & and StopAfib.org - Decatur, Texas

The session will be moderated by John Glasspool, Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge, Massachusetts based Anthos Therapeutics.

"Factor XI inhibition offers the promise of transforming the therapeutic armamentarium for safe and effective management of thrombosis," said Rt Hon Professor Lord Kakkar, President of the Thrombosis Research Institute in London, UK. "Despite considerable advances in anticoagulation therapy over the last 60 years there continues to be an important unmet clinical need where patients are denied effective intervention because of a fear of bleeding. Factor XI inhibition appears to offer the opportunity to spare haemostasis whilst preventing intravascular thrombosis - so addressing this challenge."

"Patients using current anticoagulants to prevent strokes due to atrial fibrillation (afib) or cancer-associated thrombosis can have bleeds. Unfortunately, these are unpredictable and can be life-threatening," said Mellanie True Hills, patient advocate and founder and CEO of the American Foundation for Women's Health and StopAfib.org. "Because of the associated risk of bleeding, physicians are sometimes hesitant to prescribe anticoagulants for preventing strokes in patients. However, for patients, a stroke is a fate worse than death; they prefer to take the chance on bleeds. Therefore, the need for even safer anticoagulants is crucial and could possibly be addressed through Factor XI inhibitors so that both patients and physicians feel comfortable."

Partial biographies of the participating speakers are listed below:

Rt Hon Professor Lord Kakkar KBE PC

Lord Ajay Kakkar is the President of the Thrombosis Research Institute in London, UK. He completed his medical degree at King's College London and received his Ph.D. from Imperial College London. He has been a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons since 1992. His research interests include the prevention and treatment of venous and arterial thromboembolic disease and cancer-associated thrombosis. His work has made an important contribution to evaluating the potential role of antithrombotic therapy in the management of cancer patients, and he has been involved in the clinical development of direct oral anticoagulants.

Ophira Salomon, MD

Dr. Ophira Salomon is an Associate Professor in Hematology at Tel Aviv University and leads important work at the Research Institute of Thrombosis & Hemostasis, which is part of the Sheba Medical Center. Dr. Salomon is an expert in the field of coagulation Factor XI and runs seminal works in this scientific area. Dr Salomon earned her medical degree from Universita di Medicina & Chirurgia di Padova.

David Gailani, MD

Dr. Gailani is a Professor of Pathology and Medicine at Vanderbilt University where he holds the Ernest W. Goodpasture Chair in Experimental Pathology for Translational Research. Dr. Gailani received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine and completed his hematology fellowship at the Washington University - Barnes-Jewish Hospital. As Director of the Clinical Coagulation Laboratory at Vanderbilt University Hospital, he has led research on plasma coagulation enzymes with an emphasis on the roles of the intrinsic pathway in normal and pathological coagulation including several important papers on the role of Factor XI.

Mellanie True Hills

Mellanie True Hills, CSP, is an atrial fibrillation patient (16+ years afib-free), non-profit CEO, internationally known author, Certified Speaking Professional (CSP), and a passionate advocate for patients. She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the American Foundation for Women's Health and StopAfib.org, a global atrial fibrillation patient advocacy organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for those living with afib and raising awareness to decrease afib-related strokes. Successes include creating Afib Awareness Month, co-creating MyAFibExperience.org with American Heart Association, co-chairing global advocacy task forces, convening the National Afib Health Policy Roundtable, and hosting the annual Get in Rhythm. Stay in Rhythm. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conference. StopAfib.org is the top arrhythmia site worldwide and an excellent resource for patients and caregivers. Mellanie speaks at medical conferences and corporate events worldwide, is the author of three best-selling and multiple award-winning books, and is one of just three non-profit CEOs worldwide to hold the highly prestigious Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) designation.

R. John Glasspool (Session Moderator)

John Glasspool is CEO, President, and member of the Board of Directors of Anthos Therapeutics. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: RLMD) and of Dalcor Corporation. Before joining Anthos Therapeutics, John held senior roles at Novartis including as the Global Head of the Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases franchise; Region Head for Europe; Global Head of Pricing & Market Access, as well as many other senior leadership roles. Before joining Anthos, John also held senior roles at Baxalta. John has served as a Member of the Board of BIO from 2014 to 2016, and is currently a Member of the Board, BIO Emerging Companies Section.

About Anthos Therapeutics

Anthos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of genetically and pharmacologically validated innovative therapies to advance care for people living with cardiovascular and metabolic (CVM) diseases. Anthos Therapeutics aims to combine the agility of a biotech with the rigor of a large pharmaceutical company.

Anthos Therapeutics was launched by Blackstone Life Sciences in 2019.

For more information visit the website at https://www.anthostherapeutics.com/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/Anthos_Tx, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthos-therapeutics/.

About Abelacimab

Abelacimab is a novel, highly selective, fully human monoclonal antibody designed to induce effective hemostasis-sparing anticoagulation through Factor XI inhibition. Abelacimab targets the active domain of Factor XI, demonstrating dual inhibitory activity against both Factor XI and its activated form, Factor XIa. Abelacimab can be administered intravenously (IV) to achieve rapid inhibition of Factor XI activity and then used subcutaneously (SC) monthly to maintain nearly complete inhibition in a chronic setting. In a PK/PD study, abelacimab administered IV provided profound suppression of Factor XI within one hour after the start of therapy and maintained near maximal inhibition for up to 30 days. 1,2 In a Phase 2 study whose results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2021, a single intravenous dose of abelacimab after knee surgery reduced the rate of venous thromboembolism by 80%, measured 10 days after surgery, compared to enoxaparin.1 Factor XI inhibition offers the promise of hemostasis-sparing anticoagulation for the prevention and treatment of arterial and venous thromboembolic events.3 Abelacimab is an investigational agent and has not been approved for any indication.

