Over the weekend, Anthropic founder and chief executive Dario Amodei wrote a blog post calling for a slowdown in the pace of artificial intelligence (AI) development. He said concepts like recursive self-improvement, where AI models learn to train themselves, could outrun our ability to understand and control them. He also expressed concern over recent cybersecurity events, like when a swarm of OpenAI agents attacked another company called Hugging Face without being asked.

In a rare show of unity, OpenAI's Sam Altman and xAI's Elon Musk both shared posts on social media agreeing with Amodei's conclusions. If all three of the world's top AI companies simultaneously take steps to curb the rate of development for the good of humanity, many of the industry's service providers might suddenly find themselves with lower sales.

Personally, I think chipmakers and cybersecurity vendors are most at risk, and I'll share one stock from each category that could lose out.

Continue reading