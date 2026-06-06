Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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06.06.2026 03:11:00
Anthropic (Claude) May Be the Only $1 Trillion IPO Worth Buying
With SpaceX potentially just days away from going public, I think many investors expected OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, to be the next trillion-dollar initial public offering (IPO).However, Anthropic, the parent company of Claude, has beaten them to the punch. The company announced on June 1 that it has confidentially filed to go public with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).This filing allows the company to go public following the SEC's review, although Anthropic made it clear that whether it actually follows through with an IPO will depend on market conditions and other factors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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