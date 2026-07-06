Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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07.07.2026 00:01:00
Anthropic Could Be the Next Mega IPO: Here's How to Invest in It Before It Goes Public
Anthropic and OpenAI are preparing for their initial public offerings (IPOs). Both companies filed confidentially with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to make sure everything was in order, but are waiting to go public with the details. OpenAI is reportedly considering waiting until 2027, but Anthropic, which has made huge product advances in 2026, could come to market sooner.Anthropic's last equity raise in May valued the company at $965 billion, surpassing OpenAI's most recent valuation of $852 billion back in March. The AI company reported a $47 billion revenue run rate, driven by the success of its Claude Code agent and its various iterations and implementations. Indeed, Anthropic has seen massive market share gains in business adoption of its models since the start of 2025, according to data from business fintech Ramp.Investors looking to get a stake in the business before its public debut have a few options as they wait for more details on when the AI stock will be available for direct purchase.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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