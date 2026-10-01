Anthropic Could Beat OpenAI to Wall Street by Over a Year

With the world a few years into the AI gold rush, frontier labs OpenAI and Anthropic are ramping up their plans to go public. OpenAI first flirted with the idea earlier this year, setting an initial target for late 2026. It has since pushed back its planned IPO to 2027, and Anthropic has taken another step closer by putting together its IPO prospectus.

Releasing an IPO prospectus -- which provides a detailed dive into a company's financial standing and business outlook -- is a major step on the road to an IPO. After eyeing a late 2026 time frame, it now looks like Anthropic could beat OpenAI to the punch by quite a bit, according to the prospectus, which Reuters reporters have gotten access to.

Both OpenAI and Anthropic are aiming to go public with valuations as high as $2 trillion. If it happened today, it would make either company the world's seventh most valuable public company, just ahead of Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX), which set a new IPO valuation record on June 12, when it debuted with a market cap of $1.77 trillion.

Continue reading