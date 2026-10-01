Anthropic Aktie

Anthropic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.10.2026 20:08:00

Anthropic Could Beat OpenAI to Wall Street by Over a Year

With the world a few years into the AI gold rush, frontier labs OpenAI and Anthropic are ramping up their plans to go public. OpenAI first flirted with the idea earlier this year, setting an initial target for late 2026. It has since pushed back its planned IPO to 2027, and Anthropic has taken another step closer by putting together its IPO prospectus.

Releasing an IPO prospectus -- which provides a detailed dive into a company's financial standing and business outlook -- is a major step on the road to an IPO. After eyeing a late 2026 time frame, it now looks like Anthropic could beat OpenAI to the punch by quite a bit, according to the prospectus, which Reuters reporters have gotten access to.

Both OpenAI and Anthropic are aiming to go public with valuations as high as $2 trillion. If it happened today, it would make either company the world's seventh most valuable public company, just ahead of Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX), which set a new IPO valuation record on June 12, when it debuted with a market cap of $1.77 trillion.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Anthropic

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Anthropic

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:18 Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
07:18 Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2026: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
07:18 September 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.10.26 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
01.10.26 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor wenig bewegtem Start -- DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zum Wochenschluss kaum verändert erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte am Freitag mit Gewinnen starten. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Freitag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen