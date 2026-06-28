Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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28.06.2026 16:30:00
Anthropic Could Become the Most Valuable Software Company in History. These Stocks Have Exposure to the AI Giant.
Anthropic confidentially submitted its draft S-1 filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 1, paving the way for a potential initial public offering (IPO). The company behind Claude, one of the top artificial intelligence (AI) apps, could become the largest software IPO in history after its most recent funding raise valued the business at $965 billion.If private funding is any indication, Wall Street will be fighting for shares when the company eventually begins trading (market watchers and financial analysts expect the company to execute the IPO as early as fall 2026). But you don't have to invest directly in Anthropic to have exposure.Here are five stocks that stand to benefit from their own investments and relationships with the hot AI company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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