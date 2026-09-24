Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.09.2026 04:53:01
Anthropic Could Join the Nasdaq-100 Only 15 Trading Days After Its IPO, Just Like SpaceX Did
Anthropic, the company behind the Claude family of artificial intelligence (AI) models, has reportedly picked where its stock will trade. It has chosen Nasdaq for its planned initial public offering (IPO), according to a Business Insider report this month citing a person familiar with the plans.
Some estimates put the potential valuation near $2 trillion, the report said, though that figure isn't final. The Wall Street Journal has since reported that the listing slipped to November, after third-quarter results. Anthropic hasn't confirmed any of it.
If Business Insider is right, the choice matters for investors who never touch an IPO. The Nasdaq-100 is limited to nonfinancial companies listed on Nasdaq -- a company that lists with the New York Stock Exchange can't get in while it stays there. And more than 200 investment products with over $800 billion in assets track the index, including the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).
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Analysen zu Tesla
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|331,70
|-0,55%