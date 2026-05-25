Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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25.05.2026 21:45:00
Anthropic Demolished Legacy SaaS Stocks. Now It's Coming for Palantir.
Anthropic just made a move that feels less like a modest expansion and more like a shot across the bow in the world of enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). The company acquired Fractional AI -- a developer of generative AI enterprise applications -- as part of its strategy to launch its own consulting venture.This move signals that Anthropic is no longer content being one of many providers of frontier generative AI models. Rather, it is entering the messy world of on-the-ground AI deployment -- a market that Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has dominated for years.Could Anthropic actually make a dent in Palantir's position as an AI operating system supplier for major corporations? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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