Anthropic Forges Partnership With Google Cloud to Help Deliver Reliable and Responsible AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced a new partnership with Anthropic, an AI startup focused on safety and research. Anthropic has selected Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider, giving it the compute power necessary to build reliable and trustworthy AI systems. Additionally, Google Cloud intends to build large-scale, next-generation TPU and GPU clusters that Anthropic plans to use to train and deploy its cutting-edge AI systems.

"We're thrilled to be able to partner with Google Cloud on training and deploying useful AI systems," said Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. "We've been impressed with Google Cloud's open and flexible infrastructure. We are excited to partner with Google to scale-up our systems in the coming months."

Anthropic selected Google Cloud to benefit from the company's deep expertise in large-scale systems for machine learning, and as a partner with shared values around safe and beneficial development of AI. By leveraging Google's custom-developed machine learning systems designed to run computationally-intensive workloads, Anthropic will continue to conduct breakthrough AI research on the same infrastructure that powers Google Search and YouTube.

"At Google, we believe it is imperative to pursue AI boldly and responsibly," said James Manyika, SVP of Technology and Society, Google. "We are committed to developing and delivering useful and beneficial applications, applying responsible principles grounded in human values and safety, and evolving our approaches as we learn from research, experience, users, and the wider community. Our partnership with Anthropic is aligned with that philosophy."

"AI has evolved from academic research to become one of the biggest drivers of technological change, creating new opportunities for growth and improved services across all industries," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "Google Cloud is providing open infrastructure for the next generation of AI startups, and our partnership with Anthropic is a great example of how we're helping users and businesses tap into the power of reliable and responsible AI."

Anthropic was founded in January 2021 by the team behind AI breakthroughs such as GPT-3 and Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF). Since its founding, Anthropic has published 14 research papers showing how to build language models that are reliable and controllable.

In 2023, Anthropic began deploying its technology publicly, starting off with a language model assistant named Claude. Anthropic is working with a broad range of early partners on deploying Claude and will be expanding access to the assistant in the coming months. Claude pairs RLHF with a variety of safety techniques built by Anthropic to make AI systems that are predictable, steerable, and easier to interpret. Claude runs on Google Cloud as will other systems developed by Anthropic.

