Following months of anticipation, artificial intelligence (AI) developer Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) made its public market debut on Nov. 19. While the maker of Claude initially received an enthusiastic reception, the excitement has been short-lived. Less than a week after going public, Anthropic stock has already started selling off.

Indeed, Anthropic's revenue is growing at an extraordinary rate. But smart investors are not overlooking the capital-intensive nature underpinning the company's expansion. Furthermore, competition across the large language model (LLM) landscape raises important questions about Anthropic's path to profitability.

Let's explore what's driving the sell-off in Anthropic stock and assess the valuation at which the company could become a compelling investment.

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