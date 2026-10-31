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31.10.2026 17:08:00

Anthropic IPO: 1,300% Growth, $16.3 Billion in Revenue, and an $80.7 Billion Loss. Here Are the Numbers to Watch.

What could be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in history is just around the corner. Anthropic will make its public debut next month and is hoping to raise $100 billion in the process. If it's successful, that would surpass even the blockbuster Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) listing that took place in June.

There's certainly a lot of excitement around this one, with investors eager to get a piece of what could be a potentially transformative company. So, with Anthropic's IPO prospectus finally open to the public, here are some of the key figures to watch if you're trying to decide whether you want a piece, too.

Anthropic's S-1 revealed just how quickly its business has grown. Revenue rose from $41 million in 2023 to $386 million in 2024, then jumped to nearly $4.6 billion in 2025, and in the first six months of 2026 alone, it brought in over 3.5 times that -- $16.3 billion.

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