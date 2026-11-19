Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT), the AI company behind Claude, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $83 a share on Nov. 18 and began trading today, Nov. 19, at $111.50 per share. As of noon, the share price has slipped to $98, still a good 18% above the IPO price. That makes Anthropic worth around $1.3 trillion in market value, based on the roughly 13.2 billion shares its final prospectus says will be outstanding after the offering. Anthropic says its annualized revenue reached about $81 billion as of Oct. 31.

Excitement won't be in short supply, and that's the problem for new buyers. At $83 a share, investors are already paying about 13.5 times Anthropic's run rate revenue before the stock trades. The first-day pop we’re witnessing now would only raise the premium.

Image source: Getty Images.

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