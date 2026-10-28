Anthropic IPO: 3 Numbers Investors Should Focus on and 1 To Ignore

Anthropic's IPO could be the biggest in history. The leading AI lab is reportedly seeking a valuation of $2 trillion in its IPO, and the company just spilled the beans on all of its financial numbers, key metrics, risk factors, and other information that gives investors a clear view into the company and its prospects.

The document is more than 300 pages long, more than most investors are willing to digest, but there's some key information that you don't want to overlook. By now, some numbers, like quarterly revenue, have been widely reported, while others have been ignored. Let's take a look at a few nuggets that investors considering the stock will want to keep in mind, as well as one widely reported figure that investors should ignore.

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