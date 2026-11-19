Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
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19.11.2026 14:42:50
Anthropic IPO: Here’s the 1 Thing That's Keeping Me From Buying
Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) is set to start trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT. The IPO offering hopes to raise $81.3 billion publicly along with a $26 billion private placement for major tech investors. That makes it the biggest IPO of all time as measured by funds raised, and it will likely put the company’s valuation at $1.4 trillion.
Sounds like a potentially great investment opportunity in artificial intelligence, right? The problem is, I don't see Anthropic having a real, lasting business advantage that keeps competitors from taking its AI customers. Among investment analysts, this is referred to as a durable moat, and it’s all-important for long-term growth.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. Image source: Getty Images.
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