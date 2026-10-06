Aiming Aktie

Aiming für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14P06 / ISIN: JP3161050004

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.10.2026 09:47:01

Anthropic Is Aiming for the Biggest IPO Ever -- Here's the Chip Stock to Buy Before It Lists

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in June. Now the artificial intelligence (AI) lab's reportedly aiming to raise up to $100 billion when it lists. This would beat the $86 billion SpaceX raised in June in the biggest IPO ever.

Most investors can't buy Anthropic stock yet. But one public company's closely linked to the AI lab's spending. On Oct. 1, Reuters reported that Anthropic's IPO filing says Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has agreed to loan Anthropic up to $42 billion using convertible notes. This could cover about a third of a $125.2 billion, five-year commitment Anthropic has made to lease computing capacity on tensor processing units (TPUs), custom AI chips Broadcom helps design.

Broadcom stock trades around $355 as of this writing, off about 28% from its 52-week high. At that price, I think the chipmaker is worth a close look before Anthropic lists.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aiming Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aiming Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aiming Inc. 168,00 0,60% Aiming Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel auf grünem Terrain -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker
An den heimischen sowie den deutschen Börsen ließ sich ein stärkerer Handel beobachten. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich gut behauptet. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen