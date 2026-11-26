Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) made history last week when it went public in the largest initial public offering (IPO) ever. But so far, the stock isn't moving in the direction shareholders would hope for. The stock, which went public at $83 per share, opened its first day of trading at $111.50, and closed it at $97.17, has fallen to $77.40 as of this writing. That’s a 7% drop from the IPO price, and a much steeper one from the prices that retail investors could get on Day 1.

But things can change quickly in the stock market, and a year from now, Anthropic could be much higher -- or much lower. Let's consider what a $5,000 investment in Anthropic stock might be worth in a year.

The theory behind the bull case for Anthropic is that its Claude artificial intelligence (AI) model will be integrated into businesses everywhere. As of now, it already has 11,900 customers paying it at least $100,000 annually, including 250 customers with annual spending of more than $10 million. Widespread enterprise adoption of Claude could lead to a state where it's simply viewed as a necessary part of business operations; that would generate incredible growth at Anthropic.

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