Paid Aktie
WKN: A0BL4Z / ISIN: US69561N2045
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18.09.2026 09:30:00
Anthropic Is Expected to Go Public in October. The Brokerages Get Paid Either Way.
There is a lot of excitement about the upcoming Anthropic initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to happen potentially as soon as October.
The artificial intelligence (AI) company, which produces the Claude chatbot, is expected to be one of the biggest IPOs ever, if not the biggest. Experts project it could raise as much as $100 billion, which would beat the previous high of $86 billion by SpaceX and be valued at $2 trillion.
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