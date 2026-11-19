The spotlight is on Anthropic's stock market debut sometime this week, and investors have reason to pay attention: Anthropic still needs significantly more compute.

In its S-1 filing, Anthropic outlined Anthropic Direct, an initiative to lease AI chips and third-party data centers operated on its behalf. The goal is to improve unit economics and secure much-needed computing capacity, complementing its existing arrangements with Amazon Web Services, Alphabet's Google Cloud, and SpaceX's xAI.

But chips are only part of the equation. Those data centers need enormous amounts of electricity, equipment to distribute it, and cooling systems to keep everything running. That creates an opportunity for companies supplying the physical backbone of AI.

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