Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) is set to go public on Thursday, and the company will soon price its offering.

The company had given a price range of $70 to $78 per share, but there's a good chance it prices above that range when the company finalizes the offering.

That's because demand is off the charts. Anthropic actually dialed down its IPO from earlier talk of the company going public at a valuation of $2 trillion to a valuation of $1.4 trillion, and it turns out investors like the lower price. The offering is reportedly 6 to 7 times oversubscribed, meaning there's close to half a trillion dollars looking for Anthropic shares in an offering expected to raise around $64 billion plus $26 billion in a separate private placement for some big tech companies. In total, Anthropic will raise approximately $90 billion from the IPO.

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