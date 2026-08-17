Anthropic Aktie

Anthropic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000

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17.08.2026 16:18:19

Anthropic Is Reportedly Aiming for a Valuation of $2 Trillion or More. Is It Justifiable?

One of the most highly anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) of 2026 is likely to be Anthropic's, the artificial intelligence (AI) company that makes the Claude chatbot. What may be most surprising is that it may fetch an even higher valuation than Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: SPCX), also known as SpaceX, which already looked expensive when it went public at around $1.75 trillion. Anthropic is reportedly aiming for a valuation of at least $2 trillion. Can that really be justifiable?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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