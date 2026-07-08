Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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08.07.2026 21:00:00
Anthropic Is Reportedly Worth $965 Billion. Here Are 3 Ways to Play It.
Based on the price that private equity firms paid to buy stakes in Anthropic during its May funding round, the AI start-up's valuation is close to $1 trillion. That's pretty impressive for a company that's still months away from its initial public offering (IPO). So far, Anthropic has only taken the first steps on the road to bringing its shares to the public market, where retail investors will be able to buy them. However, you don't have to wait that long if you want your portfolio to have some exposure to the company behind the popular Claude AI large language model.Image source: Getty ImagesBrokerage companies like Robinhood and SoFi receive pre-IPO shares for many companies, and give their customers some time before the IPO to load up on those stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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