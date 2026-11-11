Anthropic Is Reserving Up to 20% of Its IPO for Retail Investors, Far Above the Typical 5% to 10%

Retail investors are used to watching initial public offerings (IPOs) from the sidewalk. Anthropic is propping the door open a little wider than usual.

An amended S-1 filing, posted on Nov. 10, shows a larger retail investor allocation than usual. The company behind Claude currently expects up to 20% of the Class A shares in the offering to go to retail investors in the U.S. and abroad, with the final amount depending on demand.

By my math, that's up to roughly 165 million of the 825 million shares on offer, worth approximately $12.2 billion at the $74 pricing midpoint. To be clear, Anthropic should be worth more than $1.3 trillion after the IPO, but the offering is about $61 billion, with roughly $59 billion going to the company. The remaining Class A shares (and several non-public classes, too) will stay with existing investors, employees, and founders.

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