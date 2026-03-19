Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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20.03.2026 00:30:00
Anthropic Is Worth $380 Billion: This Little-Known ETF Could Let You Own a Piece Before It IPOs
In the ever-changing world of technology, Anthropic has emerged as a standout innovator focused on building new artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The company's meteoric rise over the last few years has made Anthropic a central character in the unfolding AI narrative.While it's still a private company, retail investors can still profit from Anthropic's explosive growth. Let's dig into how the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AGIX) could represent your ticket to acquire a stake in one of AI's most disruptive players beyond big tech.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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