Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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22.04.2026 08:00:00
Anthropic Just Announced Huge News for Alphabet and Broadcom
In the world of generative artificial intelligence (AI), few companies generate as much buzz as Anthropic. For example, its Claude platform is often the leading platform for assisting coders, and its latest model, Mythos, couldn't even be released to the general public due to its potential threat to cybersecurity. It's at the top of the food chain right now, and any company partnering with Anthropic is often seen as a leader. If their equipment is good enough for Anthropic, the thinking goes, it's likely about the best available.Recently, Anthropic made an announcement regarding its usage of Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), which were created through a joint venture between Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Both of these companies stand to benefit from increased TPU usage, and each looks like a phenomenal investment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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