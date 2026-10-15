Anthropic Just Became the First Company in History To Reach This Milestone. Here's What It Means for AI Stocks

Ahead of Anthropic's blockbuster IPO expected in November, the company just revealed a big number.

Anthropic brought in $16.8 billion in revenue in the third quarter, up from $11.5 billion in the second quarter. It didn't report revenue in the quarter a year ago, but its year-over-year growth is likely in the 1,000% range.

What's more impressive is that Anthropic isn't even six years old, having been founded in 2021. No other company in history has gotten this big, this fast, as Anthropic has reached run rate revenue of $67 billion in less than six years. The company also said it was profitable on an adjusted basis, sharing this information with investors in a closed meeting ahead of its IPO, according to Financial Times. At that revenue level, the company would already be comfortably in the Fortune 100, or the 100 biggest companies by revenue in the U.S.

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