Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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30.10.2026 09:50:00
Anthropic Just Committed Up to $567 Billion to Compute and Infrastructure. These 3 Industrial Stocks Build What That Money Buys.
Anthropic's planned initial public offering(IPO) is giving investors a close-up look at how much money it takes to compete in artificial intelligence (AI). According to its IPO prospectus, the company behind Claude had about $417 billion in future compute and infrastructure payment obligations as of Dec. 31, 2025.
Add another $125 billion to $150 billion in estimated spending for additional computing capacity, and the total reaches a whopping $542 billion to $567 billion.
While much of the spending will go to cloud providers and chipmakers, data centers also will need buildings, reliable power, and equipment to deliver and manage that power. Three industrial companies at the forefront of that effort are Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV).
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