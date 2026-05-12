Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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12.05.2026 04:00:00

Anthropic Just Delivered Great News for Alphabet Investors

Recent reports from The Information suggest that Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) company behind Claude, has committed $200 billion over five years to Google Cloud for additional compute capacity and custom chips.While neither company has yet officially confirmed the exact dollar value, the story underscores a larger truth: The AI era is reshaping hyperscale infrastructure deals, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) sits at the center.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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