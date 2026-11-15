Anthropic Just Delivered Great News for AMD Investors and Bad News for Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) created one of the widest moats in the semiconductor space for its graphics processing units (GPUs) through its CUDA software platform. However, it looks like Anthropic has built a bridge across this moat, which should be a huge benefit to Nvidia rival, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

Nvidia's GPUs have become the main chips used to power artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, and its GPUs particularly dominate in the AI model training market.

This dominance came in part because Nvidia had the foresight to develop the CUDA software platform, which makes it easy for developers to program its GPUs for tasks beyond their original purpose of speeding up graphics rendering in video games. While other markets for GPUs were slow to develop, the company smartly seeded CUDA into institutions that were doing early work on AI, such as universities and research labs. The result was that an entire generation of developers was trained on its software, and most original AI code was written on CUDA and optimized for its chips.

Continue reading