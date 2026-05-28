Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
29.05.2026 00:45:00
Anthropic Just Delivered Spectacular News For Amazon and Alphabet
It isn't quite David defeating Goliath, but Anthropic just did something few would have thought possible a few years ago.The company is now the most valuable AI start-up in the world, surpassing OpenAI with its latest funding round. The owner of the Claude chatbot just closed its Series H round, valuing the company at $965 billion. Anthropic raised $65 billion from investors, including Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix, the top memory chip companies, and venture capital firms like Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, and Sequoia. The news marks the latest step in a blistering hot run for Anthropic, whose valuation has now more than doubled from the $380 billion it stood at in February. Anthropic has also upended the software sector as its new Claude products and plug-ins compete directly with existing enterprise software products, showing how AI disruption in software could quickly become a reality.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
06:18
|Bezos-Rakete explodiert bei Test vor dem Start (dpa-AFX)
|
28.05.26
|Amazon scraps AI leaderboard to stop workers chasing usage scores (Financial Times)
|
28.05.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Handel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
27.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
27.05.26