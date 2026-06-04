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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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04.06.2026 17:20:00
Anthropic Just Gave Investors One More Reason To Avoid the SpaceX IPO
2026 is shaping up to be the biggest year for IPOs in stock market history.SpaceX is lined up to go public as soon as next week, targeting June 12 as its debut date. Anthropic just filed confidentially to go public, meaning that it could hit the markets in just a couple of months, and OpenAI is targeting an IPO by the end of the year.SpaceX is the only one of the three to have revealed its financial results in its S-1 prospectus, giving investors key insights into the company, but shortly after that, Anthropic announced a major funding round and declared its own intentions to go public.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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