Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) priced its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday at $83 a share, selling 980 million shares, mostly new stock from the company itself. The price topped the $70-to-$78 range the company had expected, and it takes the amount raised to around $81.3 billion. Its shares are due to start trading on Nasdaq on Thursday, Nov. 19.

It's the biggest IPO on record, if deals are compared before their extra shares. SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) raised $75 billion in its base deal in June, then around $86.3 billion overall after its underwriters bought more shares.

So I'll measure every deal here by its base deal, the shares sold before any of those extra purchases. (If Anthropic's underwriters buy all 147 million extra shares they have an option on, its total would reach around $93.5 billion, above SpaceX's on that basis, too.)

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