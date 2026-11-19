2026 is the year of the blockbuster initial public offering (IPO). After Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ:SPCX) record-shattering debut in June, when it raised $80 billion, artificial intelligence (AI) giant Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) has edged it out with an $81 billion raise. Demand was so high that the company raised its share price from $70 to $83, and the company will debut with a $1.5 trillion valuation, making it the tenth most valuable company in the U.S. based on today's prices.

But is it the better buy? Let's see what Anthropic has going for it, compare it to SpaceX, and see which AI powerhouse is the better buy right now.

Anthropic makes the popular AI model Claude, and it's only five years old. Siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei founded it, though seven founders comprise a supervoting class. It only launched commercially in 2023, and it already had $17 billion in third-quarter revenue.

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