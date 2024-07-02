|
02.07.2024 14:00:00
Anthropic launches fund to measure capabilities of AI models
AI research is hurtling forward, but our ability to assess its capabilities and potential risks appears to be lagging behind. To bridge this critical gap, and recognize the current limitations in third-party evaluation ecosystems, Anthropic has started an initiative to invest in the development of robust, safety-relevant benchmarks to assess advanced AI capabilities and risks. “A robust, third-party evaluation ecosystem is essential for assessing AI capabilities and risks, but the current evaluations landscape is limited,” Anthropic said in a blog post. “Developing high-quality, safety-relevant evaluations remains challenging, and the demand is outpacing the supply. To address this, today we're introducing a new initiative to fund evaluations developed by third-party organizations that can effectively measure advanced capabilities in AI models.”To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
