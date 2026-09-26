Anthropic Aktie

Anthropic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000

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26.09.2026 15:30:00

Anthropic Needs Gigawatts of Power It Doesn't Have. This Dividend-Paying Industrial Sells It.

Many investors have been flocking to energy names they think could help fill the massive power needs of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. Those names include companies working to increase the capacity to produce fuel cells, develop advanced nuclear reactors, and even create small modular nuclear fission reactors.

Some of these AI labs and data centers are already in service and need steady, dependable power in the near term. One healthy, dividend-paying company is ready to help now and in the future. That company is NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra is much more than a power supplier to data centers, and it is positioned for multiple growth paths.

But its Energy Resources subsidiary is very well positioned to serve the AI power needs of hyperscalers and AI labs like Anthropic. The energy infrastructure company offers solutions across renewables, natural gas, battery storage, and nuclear power, allowing it to serve all customer needs.

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