Anthropic Now Makes Its Own Spreadsheet Software. Here's What I'd Do With Microsoft Stock.

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) firm behind the Claude chatbot, now has a spreadsheet of its own. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, it released Claude Sheets and Claude Whiteboards in beta, and made its dashboard tool generally available under a new name, Claude Data.

This gives Claude an alternative to Excel. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) sells Excel as part of Microsoft 365, a business that pulled in about $111 billion in revenue for the software giant's fiscal 2026, which ended June 30. Microsoft shares dropped 2.2% on Tuesday, to roughly $533, but they're still up about 10% this year as I write.

I don't think a beta spreadsheet is a reason to sell the stock. But the launch is a good excuse to look at the business it overlaps with -- and one number in it that's been cooling.

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