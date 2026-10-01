Anthropic Plans to Spend $518 Billion on Cloud and Data Centers. More Than $100 Billion Is Already Promised to Amazon.

A draft of Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO) prospectus, reported by Reuters on Monday, Sept. 28, puts a number on the company's spending plans. The artificial intelligence (AI) lab plans to spend $518 billion on cloud, computing and infrastructure obligations in coming years, according to the draft.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shareholders already know where some of this money is headed. In April, the Claude maker committed more than $100 billion over 10 years to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon's cloud computing segment. That one contract is around a fifth of the $518 billion.

The draft also shows how the customer behind that contract is doing. It shows large losses. But I think it also shows revenue rising fast enough to make the AWS commitment look affordable.

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