Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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01.10.2026 02:37:01
Anthropic Plans to Spend $518 Billion on Cloud and Data Centers. More Than $100 Billion Is Already Promised to Amazon.
A draft of Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO) prospectus, reported by Reuters on Monday, Sept. 28, puts a number on the company's spending plans. The artificial intelligence (AI) lab plans to spend $518 billion on cloud, computing and infrastructure obligations in coming years, according to the draft.
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shareholders already know where some of this money is headed. In April, the Claude maker committed more than $100 billion over 10 years to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon's cloud computing segment. That one contract is around a fifth of the $518 billion.
The draft also shows how the customer behind that contract is doing. It shows large losses. But I think it also shows revenue rising fast enough to make the AWS commitment look affordable.
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