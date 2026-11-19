Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
|
19.11.2026 12:05:02
Anthropic Prices at $83 in the Biggest IPO in History. Here’s What to Watch When Trading Starts.
Today is likely to be a historic one for the stock market. Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT), one of the most well-known names in artificial intelligence (AI), is making its market debut. The AI lab priced its initial public offering at $83 yesterday, increased its offering due to high demand, and raised more than $81 billion in the biggest IPO on record. This surpasses Space Exploration Technologies, which held the record until this point.
AI stocks have been driving market direction over the past few years amid investors' enthusiasm about this new opportunity in tech. This "next big thing" could make companies more efficient and innovative, and therefore power earnings higher. Chip designers and manufacturers, as well as cloud services companies, have been big winners in this movement so far.
Now, Anthropic is the first AI lab to go public, offering investors a fresh AI investing opportunity. (Rival OpenAI says it aims to launch an IPO at some point but hasn't offered a time frame.)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Anthropic
Analysen zu Anthropic
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Anthropic
|87,86
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAugen auf Anthropic-IPO: ATX fällt zum Handelsschluss ins Minus -- DAX schließt niedriger -- US-Börsen schließen mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine freundliche Tendenz am Donnerstag letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich abwärts. An der Wall Street gibt es unterschiedliche Tendenzen. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine einheitliche Richtung.