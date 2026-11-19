Today is likely to be a historic one for the stock market. Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT), one of the most well-known names in artificial intelligence (AI), is making its market debut. The AI lab priced its initial public offering at $83 yesterday, increased its offering due to high demand, and raised more than $81 billion in the biggest IPO on record. This surpasses Space Exploration Technologies, which held the record until this point.

AI stocks have been driving market direction over the past few years amid investors' enthusiasm about this new opportunity in tech. This "next big thing" could make companies more efficient and innovative, and therefore power earnings higher. Chip designers and manufacturers, as well as cloud services companies, have been big winners in this movement so far.

Now, Anthropic is the first AI lab to go public, offering investors a fresh AI investing opportunity. (Rival OpenAI says it aims to launch an IPO at some point but hasn't offered a time frame.)

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