Anthropic Pushes Its IPO to November as Investors Eye a $2 Trillion Valuation

The highly anticipated public debut of the artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic took an unexpected turn when its confidential prospectus was leaked ahead of its initial public offering. That IPO date was originally anticipated for October, but it has reportedly shifted to November.

The AI giant is expected to fetch a jaw-dropping $2 trillion valuation, about double the $965 billion valuation set in May of this year. It would also exceed the lofty $1.8 trillion valuation achieved earlier this year by Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies, better known as SpaceX.

Before investors decide to jump into Anthropic's IPO, it's best to carefully examine the company's prospectus, which promises plenty of twists given the details reported so far.

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