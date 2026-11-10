Anthropic Reportedly Retracts Nearly $70 Bln IPO Plan After Briefly Sharing With Banks

(RTTNews) - Anthropic's (ANT) planned initial public offering, which is expected to raise nearly $70 billion, was briefly shared with banks before the company withdrew the details late on Monday, according to a report by Reuters.

An Anthropic representative initially sent banks a securities filing showing that the AI company planned to offer around 867 million shares for $70 to $80 each. However, the representative later emailed that the pricing details were incorrect. The company added that it would provide an updated filing later.

The original filing stated that Anthropic planned to sell 866.7 million Class A shares, including shares from existing investors. The company would sell about 843.3 million shares, while existing shareholders would offer another 23.3 million.

The filing also revealed that Anthropic had secured $26 billion in investments from some of the world's largest technology companies.

As per the Reuters report, Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) had agreed to invest in Anthropic through a private placement.

Anthropic is expected to officially begin its IPO roadshow on Tuesday, while the final share price is likely to be announced the following week.