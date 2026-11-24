(RTTNews) - Anthropic PBC (ANT), the developer of the Claude artificial intelligence models, saw its shares fall below their $83 initial public offering price on Tuesday, just four trading days after its record-breaking Nasdaq debut.

The sharp retreat came amid renewed pressure on technology stocks and concerns over elevated AI valuations and massive infrastructure spending.

The stock, which opened at $111.50 on November 19 and climbed to an intraday high of around $115, fell to $75.61 on Tuesday. The stock is currently trading at $81.07, down $6.57 or 7.50%.

The decline erased a substantial portion of its early gains and brought its market valuation down from more than $2 trillion at its debut to approximately $1.1 trillion.

The sell-off came despite a broad rally in major technology stocks on Monday following Nvidia's reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO.

The stock's decline has also renewed scrutiny of the sustainability of AI infrastructure investment. Analysts have warned that a slowdown in data-center construction could affect Anthropic's growth prospects and valuation.

Anthropic raised approximately $93.5 billion in its IPO, making it the largest public offering on record. MSCI is set to add the company to its global standard indexes after the November 30 close, potentially attracting demand from index-tracking funds.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers Dario and Daniela Amodei, Anthropic has emerged as a major player in the AI industry. Its Claude models power chatbot, coding and enterprise applications, generating revenue through consumption-based services and paid subscriptions.

Revenue surged to $4.59 billion in 2025 from $386 million in 2024. First-half 2026 revenue reached $16.29 billion, compared with $1.16 billion a year earlier. Meanwhile, its operating loss narrowed to $693 million from $2.14 billion, indicating improving financial performance.