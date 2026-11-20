Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
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20.11.2026 16:43:01
Anthropic Stock Already Gave Back Most of Its IPO Pop. Here’s Why I’m a Buyer.
Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) had the kind of stock market debut most companies can only dream about. Shares of the Claude developer opened at $111.50 on Thursday, 34% above the $83 IPO price, giving the company a fully diluted market value of about $2 trillion.
Unfortunately for anyone who bought at the open, the stock didn't hold those gains for long. It topped out just below $115, slid to about $97 within its first half-hour of trading, and fell as low as $92.72 in the early afternoon. Anthropic finished the day at about $97, still roughly 17% above its IPO price. On Friday, the stock continued to give back some of its IPO pop. As of about 10:15 am ET on Friday, Anthropic shares were trading for about $88 each.
Image source: Getty Images.
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|Anthropic
|80,39
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