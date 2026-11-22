Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
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22.11.2026 21:16:01
Anthropic Stock Could Soar by 72%, According to This Wall Street Analyst
Anthropic's (NASDAQ:ANT) IPO was a smashing success. It broke the 5-month-old record for the biggest IPO ever and opened well above its IPO price. Clearly, many investors and analysts are excited about the company's prospects, and that is already being reflected in various price targets. For instance, Scott Berg, an analyst at Needham & Company, initiated coverage of the stock with a $150 price target. That implies an almost 72% upside from current levels. Could Anthropic really rise that much over the next year?
Image source: Anthropic.
At a stock price of $150, Anthropic's market cap would be about $2 trillion (it would be higher on a fully diluted basis). That would put the tech company in a very exclusive group. Here is an argument as to why this valuation could make sense, especially in 12 months, once we have more data on Anthropic's performance.
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